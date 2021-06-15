Expert Connections
FISTA Trust Authority Board looking at design concept

By Cheyenne Cole
Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA Development Trust Authority held a special board meeting Tuesday afternoon at Lawton City Hall to discuss design work on Central Mall.

Members approved the only two items on the agenda, both dealing with the design plans for Central Mall.

First, members voted to enter an Architectural Agreement for illustrative conceptual design services.

FISTA Chairman Clarence Fortney said this is an important step in knowing where they want to go next with the mall.

“Burk Collins and his company are really looking at what we can do to revitalize the downtown, C Avenue, try to improve that walkability, which was a study that was done in part through Cameron University a few years ago,” he said.

The company is looking to try and improve the function and appearance of the mall, according to Fortney.

“When he presented it to us, was looking at what would it take to open the mall up to take the roof structure off of it and make it an open corridor so that it actually the stores are open, change the location to maybe where there’s a storefront to the northside of the building,” he said.

He said that’s just one possibility that would help store owners in the mall operate more efficiently.

They’re also taking the south side of the mall parking lot, which is now owned by the City, into consideration.

“It’s just a guardrail and a curb and a sidewalk,” he said, “so we’re talking about even maybe taking part of that out and putting some retail establishments in there, possibly some restaurants, or other establishments that might bring additional business to the downtown area.”

They also approved a Request for Qualifications and Proposals from qualified firms for a Construction Manager at Risk for renovations of the former Sears and Dillard’s buildings.

“We’re at that point in the design and build portion of the Sears aspect of the mall,” he said, “and we’re gonna put that on the street as of tomorrow so we can try to hire a construction manger.”

Fortney said they want to make sure that what they do is compatible with and improves the opportunity to engage Central Mall, 2nd Street, C Avenue and the Lawton Fort Sill community.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

