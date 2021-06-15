Expert Connections
Inmate walks away from center in Lawton, comes back

Jordan Phyffer
Jordan Phyffer(Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate who walked away from Lawton Community Corrections Center is now back in custody.

Authorities say Jordan Phyffer was being held on multiple charges from Oklahoma County.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, authorities say Phyffer walked out the door, jumped a fence and ran off. He came back on his own six hours later.

He could face potential internal discipline and possible new charges for escaping.

