Lawton Public Schools looking to hire bus drivers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Schools district is in need of bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

The district is looking to fill full and part-time positions.

Transportation director Jay Hunt said there is always a need for bus drivers due to drivers retiring.

Hunt is hoping to bring in at least five new drivers this summer and said there are a few qualifications.

”Not just here, but in the state of Oklahoma, a class A, B, or C, CDL,” Hunt said. “You must have a passenger endorsement and a school bus endorsement. Lawton Public Schools will hire you if you have your permit with those ideas listed, and then we will train you to get you through the testing to become a driver officially.”

Drivers will be needed by the start of the school year or shortly after. You can apply on the LPS website.

They will also have a bus workshop next month to train anyone who is interested in learning how to drive a bus.

That information can be found on the website as well.

