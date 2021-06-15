Expert Connections
More details released in Lawton day care fire

The Lawton Fire Department is investigating an early Monday morning fire at a day care.
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More details have been released into a day care fire that happened early Monday morning in Lawton.

The fire broke out at the Creative Moments day care on 67th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

According to a police report, a brick was thrown through the back door window, which showed signs of forced entry.

The assistant fire marshal told police that the fire appeared to possibly be the result of arson.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

