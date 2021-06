ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was hurt in a rollover crash in Elgin Monday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Wolf and Windy road just before 5:30.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver turned from Wolf road onto Windy, but was going too fast and lost control.

The driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

