Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OSBI confirms investigation into elected Lawton city official

By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has officially confirmed an investigation into alleged violation of the Open Records Act by an elected official in Lawton.

The OSBI said they received the request to investigate the alleged violation by the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office on June 2.

The OSBI says they do not release the names of people involved in open investigations.

No additional details have been released at this time.

OSBI INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE OPEN RECORDS VIOLATION OF ELECTED OFFICIAL FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 15,2021 LAWTON,...

Posted by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation - Authorized Page on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after crashing into home in Lawton
Lawton police say a Mustang crashed into three cars in a parking lot Monday afternoon.
Lawton police: suspect hits three parked cars, drives off
Inmate hospitalized after attack at Lawton Correctional Facility
The Lawton Fire Department is investigating an early Monday morning fire at a local day care.
UPDATE: Lawton Fire Department investigating day care fire
Driver in critical condition after weekend crash

Latest News

Jordan Phyffer
Inmate walks away from center in Lawton, comes back
The proposed Jerry and Margaret Hodge Pharmacy and Rural Health Center at SWOSU.
SWOSU receives largest single donation for Healthcare Education Center
Crime Stoppers released new video from just after the stabbing.
Crime Stoppers asking for information in Lawton homicide
Crime Stoppers released new video from just after the stabbing.
Andrew Franco person of interest