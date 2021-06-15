OSBI confirms investigation into elected Lawton city official

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has officially confirmed an investigation into alleged violation of the Open Records Act by an elected official in Lawton.

The OSBI said they received the request to investigate the alleged violation by the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office on June 2.

The OSBI says they do not release the names of people involved in open investigations.

No additional details have been released at this time.

