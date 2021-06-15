OSDH to save 75,000 doses of Covid vaccines due to FDA guidance

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - As a result of the FDA’s announcement that expiration dates for the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine have extended, around 75,000 doses have been saved from waste in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Tuesday that roughly 75,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be saved for future use. They added that those doses were originally set to expire later this month.

The Food and Drug Administration announced last week that the expiration dates for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine have been pushed from three months to four and a half months. Now, the 75,000 doses in Oklahoma that would have expired later this month will still be available to be administered until July 24, with some lots not expiring until August 7.

State health officials say other doses, which passed their expiration date in late April into May have had their expiration dates extended, with them expiring later this month into July. They added that the OSDH has been maintaining appropriate cold storage of those vaccines and can now utilize those as well.

