Ozone alert could be in place until Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another ozone alert has been issued for Wednesday by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.

The alert is issued based on weather conditions and pollution data that the department gets from air quality monitors which are set up throughout the state.

The monitors help them figure out what the current air quality is, and will be.

Kendall Stegmann with the Department of Environmental Quality says a combination of hot temperatures, air pollution, no cloud cover, and no wind will trigger an alert every time.

“Lawnmowers, cars, people are on the road more now with the pandemic lessening. People are driving, people are commuting, people are traveling. So you see those pollutions I just described they will mix with the sunlight and they will create the ozone,” Stegmann said.

People with certain health conditions can be affected by the ozone.

“Whether it be people with asthma, older folks, things like that. It could cause some respiratory discomfort and this is why we recommend from them to stay indoors,” Stegmann said.

If levels get high enough it could even affect healthy people, but at least on Wednesday, that’s not expected to be the case.

Lawton’s Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said there’s a number of measures people in the area can take to prevent the air quality from getting worse.

“Walking to lunch or bringing your lunch instead of driving, a lot of people sit idling their cars in drive-thrus, and that’s another one of those things if we could not do that on these days. If everybody did that on these days we could make up a mark and increase our air quality, and decrease the air zone,” Rogalski said.

Using public transportation and not mowing the lawn on ozone alert days can help as well.

He said the alert should be taken seriously.

“It’s not something we have to worry about a lot because we have good air quality, but every now and then we do have to be careful, and take a break a little bit,” Rogalski said.

Additional air quality information can be found on their website.

