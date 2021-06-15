Expert Connections
Southwest Airlines flights disrupted for second day in a row

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Amanda Alvarado
Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines flights in the United States are temporarily suspended due to “technology issues,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief notice on their website.

Southwest said on Twitter that they are “working quickly” to resolve the issue.

Problems first appeared Monday affecting flight operations at Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.

More than 1,500 flights were delayed on Monday, according to the flight tracking service, FlightAware. On Tuesday, nearly 500 Southwest flights were cancelled and more than 700 Southwest flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

