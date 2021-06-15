Sunflower maze & trade show happening Saturday in Davidson

DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - A farmer in Tillman County hopes the warm temperatures will help her sunflowers start blooming just in time for an event this weekend.

That event is the 2nd Semi-Annual Trade Days & Sunflower Maze in Davidson.

“Hopefully our sunflowers will be booming and busting and just blooming everywhere. They are starting to, every time we turn around, we see new blooms out here,” said Anna Wofford, owner and operator of the Red River Pumpkin Patch.

Unfortunately, the weather has delayed the process so far.

“I’m not going to complain, it was beautiful weather, we’ve had a lot of rain, it was awesome, but it did affect our sunflowers. Some of them are a little bit smaller, some of them are about knee-high or a little above but we’ve also got these here that know when it’s time and they’re ready to start blooming. The sunflowers love sunshine, they need six hours plus of sunshine and we’ve had lots of cloudy days. We’re hoping these next 100-degree days will set these blooms to open,” Wofford said.

On Saturday, those sunflowers will be on full display alongside lots of games, food vendors, boutiques, artists and farm animals for the kids to feed.

“It’s fun for people to come out and visit our farm. We want you to get outdoors, we want you to come see our farm, come out and see people, come get some fresh air. Yes, it’ll be a little warm but still, it’ll be fun. It’s neat to see the different types of people coming out, seeing them with the families, engaging with their kids and just playing,” Wofford said.

The event is Saturday starting at 10:00. You can learn more and find the address here.

