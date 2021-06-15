Expert Connections
SWOSU receives largest single donation for Healthcare Education Center

The proposed Jerry and Margaret Hodge Pharmacy and Rural Health Center at SWOSU.
By Rhiannon Poolaw and Tyler Boydston
Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Oklahoma State University received their largest single donation in the history of the university Tuesday.

Jerry and Margaret Hodge of Amarillo donated $5 million to the university to go toward a state-of-the art pharmacy and rural health center.

Jerry Hodge is a 1965 graduate of the SWOSU College of Pharmacy and the former chairman and chief executive officer of Maxor National Pharmacy Services Corporation.

“The commitment of the Hodges to support SWOSU with a $5 million gift is being recognized today as the single-largest donor donation to this institution in its 122-year history,” said SWOSU President Randy Beutler.

University leaders and state legislators gathered in the Memorial Student Center Ballroom Tuesday for the announcement.

