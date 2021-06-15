Warrant issued in connection to deadly Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman in connection to a deadly crash in Lawton.

Kiah Bell is charged with first-degree manslaughter, child endangerment by driving under the influence, failure to use a child restraint system and failure to maintain insurance or security.

The crash happened May 4 shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Quanah Parker and 82nd Street.

Witnesses reported that a silver Ford Mustang was heading north on 82nd Street at a green light when a black Kia Sportage driven by Bell drove through the intersection heading east, and hit the Mustang before then hitting a tan Honda. At one point during the crash, a one-month-old child in the back seat of Bell’s car was ejected from the vehicle through the sunroof.

The infant was taken to a local hospital before being taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where the child later died.

According to a medical examiner’s report, the infant died for acute blunt force trauma. The medical examiner also found that the child did not have a seat belt pattern on it, indicating the child was not strapped in. A search of the car done by police also found that the car seat was unsecured and the child harness was unfastened.

Investigators say a search warrant on Bell’s car was able to provide the vehicle’s electronic data recording. The recording showed she was driving 60 miles an hour in a 45 mile an hour zone at the time of the crash.

A blood sample taken from Bell after the crash later came back showing she tested positive for methamphetamine at the time of the crash.

If convicted, Bell faces at least four years in prison for the manslaughter charge.

