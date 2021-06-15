Woman dies after crashing into home in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman is dead after a crash late Monday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Melva Camacho was pulling into the driveway of a home on Northwest Red Elk Drive and was on the phone with her sister, complaining about shortness of breath.

OHP officials say she then crashed into the front of the house.

Comanche Nation Police were called and had to break the window of the car to get Camacho out.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.