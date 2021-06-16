Air Quality and the role of Ozone in Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

If you have looked out towards the horizon the past few days, you might have noticed the sky has been a little hazy. This is due to air pollution, and the past few days have had parts of Texoma under an air quality alert. Usually air quality alerts are utilized in highly-populous areas where there is a lot of air pollution, but recently several counties in Texoma have been placed under such alerts. Why is that the case?

The main reason for our air pollution, and subsequently our air quality alert is due to ozone. Ozone is a compound of 3 oxygen molecules, and is useful in protecting the surface of the Earth from lethal ultraviolet rays from space. Ultraviolet rays can cause a wide array of health issues from sunburns, to cataracts, to different types of cancers. Ozone acts as a shield against this type of radiation. The most abundant amount of ozone is found in the stratosphere, the 2nd layer of the atmosphere above us and lies 6 to 30 miles above the surface. However, ozone in lesser quantities can exist in the troposphere, the layer of atmosphere we live in and where weather happens. But even though ozone protects us from radiation from space, ozone in the troposphere poses a threat to the health of living organisms.

ozone kswo (KSWO)

Ozone at in the troposphere forms differently than ozone in the stratosphere. While higher up ozone is formed from solar radiation, ozone near the surface is formed from industrial and vehicle emissions. This is why areas of higher population are more likely to have air quality alerts issued. This type of ozone can form anywhere on the surface, but is usually not an issue for us here in Texoma, as the ozone that is found here generally mixes with the surrounding air and rises up to higher in the atmosphere, out of harms way. But recently, ozone hasn’t been able to escape the surface, and the culmination of several days of ozone near the surface has lead to hazardous levels of air pollution.

The reason for ozone not being able to escape has been due to the current weather pattern. A large high pressure system over the Texoma has kept air from being able to rise to higher levels in the atmosphere. High-pressure systems are associated with very stable air, and this stable air with the high pressure over Texoma is trapping the ozone at the surface. Ozone also isn’t mixing with the surrounding air due to weak surface winds, and is lying in elevated concentrations near the surface. This is typically the time of year air quality declines across the U.S. due to summertime weather patterns settling in.

high pressure texoma kswo (KSWO)

This situation is similar to when having a substance like salt in water. Shake the salt and water together, and they mix, making it difficult to tell the salt from the water. But leave the mixture sitting on a counter for a period of time without shaking (i.e. very stable conditions), and the salt will visibly settle on the bottom in a high concentration rather than spreading out throughout the water. The ozone has been doing the same thing recently, and is noticeable by recent haze in the sky around us.

High concentrations of ozone can have hazardous effects such as lung irritation and throat scratching, especially for people sensitive to air pollution. This is why regarding the ozone near the surface in relation to a very stable lower atmosphere, parts of Texoma are under moderate to unhealthy-for-some air quality alerts.

Ozone is the main contributor to our current air pollution, but is not the only factor. Currently out west there are wildfires ravaging thousands of acres of dry land. Some of the smoke from the fires have been making their way through upper-level winds toward Texoma. Although due to the fact that the wildfires are hundreds or miles away and the smoke is in the upper levels over Texoma, their significance on our current pollution is not as impactful as the ozone.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.