Duncan Little Theatre hosting lunch and learn Thursday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Little Theater will hold a lunch and learn session Thursday.

It’s set for 1 p.m. Thursday at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.

The lunch and learn session is titled “How to Make Magic Happen.”

Participants will get a look behind the curtain at everything that goes into a production before opening night, including sets, lighting, sound and prop design.

The event is free and open to the public.

Event organizers say to bring a sack lunch with you.

