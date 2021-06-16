Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Duncan Little Theatre hosting lunch and learn Thursday

By Rhiannon Poolaw
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Little Theater will hold a lunch and learn session Thursday.

It’s set for 1 p.m. Thursday at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.

The lunch and learn session is titled “How to Make Magic Happen.”

Participants will get a look behind the curtain at everything that goes into a production before opening night, including sets, lighting, sound and prop design.

The event is free and open to the public.

Event organizers say to bring a sack lunch with you.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warrant was issued Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash in Lawton.
Warrant issued in connection to deadly Lawton crash
Woman dies after crashing into home in Lawton
Jordan Phyffer
Inmate walks away from center in Lawton, comes back
Kiah Bell
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Lawton crash
Crime Stoppers released new video from just after the stabbing.
Crime Stoppers asking for information in Lawton homicide

Latest News

hazy kswo
Air Quality and the role of Ozone in Texoma
Anthony Garibay joined the Lawton Fire Department in 2014 to become a firefighter.
Lawton assistant fire marshal goes through three first responder academies
Leaving children in a hot car can end in serious injuries and in the worst cases, it can cause...
Stats serve as a reminder to not leave children in hot cars
Joint committee to prioritize federal relief funds in OK