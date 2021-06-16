Expert Connections
Eisenhower High School awarded $10k in national challenge

The money the high school earned is set to go to a nonprofit of the school’s choosing.
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Eisenhower High School has received $10,000 as one of the winners of the 2021 Lead4Change Challenge.

The money is set to go to a nonprofit of the school’s choosing.

46 middle school and high school teams nationwide were selected as winners of the challenge, but only Eisenhower High School and a school in Virginia received the $10,000 grand prize.

The team at Eisenhower High School focused on improving the mental health of students and teachers. Freshmen received appreciation and inspiration videos while teachers were encouraged to share funny stories and examples of kindness in order to get students to come together.

The team also treated teachers to meals that were made possible by a donation campaign. A teacher talent show was also put on.

A $2,000 grant was awarded to another school while $500 charitable grants were given out to other teams.

Eisenhower High School was the only winner chosen from Oklahoma.

