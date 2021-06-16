First Alert Forecast (6/16AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Wednesday morning! High temperatures will increase today but a few degrees over yesterday’s values as the ridge of high pressure to our west will continue to strengthen and build. With some winds, mixing will occur allowing for dewpoints, which will keep heat index values, in check. Generally within a few degrees of air temperatures. An air quality alert is in place for the Oklahoma City Metropolitan area and Comanche county until 9:30 tonight due to expected high concentrations of ozone. Those with existing heart or respiratory ailments should limit outdoor activity. Officials recommend that people save on emissions by limiting unnecessary trips or by carpooling when possible! If you must get gas, officials advice to get it early in the morning. They also ask that people wait to mow or use other gas powered equipment to take care of their lawns.

The UV index will be 11/11, which is extreme, meaning it won’t take long for exposed skin to burn. Apply a high SPF sunscreen to avoid damage to skin. The heat is still a concern if you find yourself outdoors today, so take those safety precautions! Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, take breaks often in a shaded/ cooled area and don’t forget to apply that sunscreen!

Lows tonight will drop off into the low 70s under continued mainly clear skies.

Ample sunshine is expected not only tomorrow but also Friday. Ahead of a weak cold front expected Friday/ Friday night, pre-frontal warming will take place. This simply means air temperatures will rise into the upper 90s and low 100s with many locations likely hitting that triple digit mark both Thursday/ Friday. Winds will pick up some out of the southwest to south at 10 to 15mph over these days.

As the front gets closer to our area by the end of this week, there could be a few showers/ thunderstorms that make it as far south as northern Oklahoma. With that being said, most of our continues will remain dry! More clouds will build for Saturday and Sunday but expect a general mix of sun and clouds... let’s call it mostly sunny to partly cloudy both days. Temperatures will drop into mid 90s with south winds at 10 to 20mph.

A tropical disturbance is expected to move northward along the Texas coast Saturday. With upper ridging overhead this system will have little to no impact over our area as it heads into the Mississippi Valley, outside of perhaps some increased high level cloudiness or a stray shower over far southeast portions of the area Saturday afternoon.

By the end of the weekend the aforementioned pattern change will begin to occur with the ridge retreating westward and a cold front forecast to track across the area either Sunday night or Monday. This will bring with it increased chances for showers and thunderstorms, with highs dropping into the upper 80s/near 90 behind the front. At least low storm chances can be expected to continue into the middle of next week as northwest flow persists.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.