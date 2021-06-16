Great580 collecting donations for Fourth Annual Teacher and Student Giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great580 Association is raising funds for their Fourth Annual Teacher and Student Giveaway.

The goal is to raise enough to buy about 200 clear backpacks for Lawton Public Schools students.

They’ll stuff the bags with school supplies like binders, notebooks, pens, hand sanitizer and Kleenex.

Starting in July, the organization will be collecting school supplies for teachers at drop-off sites around the community.

“The Great 580 Association prides itself in its being able to not only stand out and lead in the community but to take care of the community,” he said, “but not doing it by ourselves, getting the whole community involved in the donation and the fundraising process really seems to bring us all together so we’re people while uniting our city. It’s very important.”

Then on Aug. 7, teachers and students can come pick up the backpacks and supplies behind Cameron Baptist Church.

You can find the link to donate on the Great580 Facebook page or use CashApp, PayPal or Venmo Great580 to send the money.

If your business or organization would like to be a drop-off site for supplies, you can also contact Elbert on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.