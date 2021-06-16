Joint committee to prioritize federal relief funds in OK

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A joint legislative committee has been assigned to determine how the Oklahoma state government’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds should be spent.

The committee includes three lawmakers from southwest Oklahoma: Rep. Brad Boles of Marlow and Senators John Montgomery of Lawton and Brent Howard of Altus.

American Rescue Plan Act funds for state governments can only be used to respond to the public health emergency and negative economic impacts of the Coronavirus, according to federal law. That could include payments to state agencies, nonprofit organizations, industries and households as well as investments in public infrastructure.

Oklahoma’s share of the funds from the act is $1.9 billion.

The bipartisan joint committee of 24 lawmakers is set to look over proposals for how to use the money.

Governor Kevin Stitt will make the final allocation of funds based on recommendations from the joint committee that will then be sent to a group of six lawmakers and five executive branch officials.

