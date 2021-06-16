Expert Connections
Josh Reiter

First Alert Meteorologist Josh Reiter
First Alert Meteorologist Josh Reiter(KSWO)
By Josh Reiter
Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Reiter was born and bred in the state of Texas. He grew up in Allen, a suburb of the city of Dallas. At a young age he was fascinated by all the weather that the southern plains had to offer. From the strong showers and thunderstorms of severe weather season, to the supercells and mesocyclones of living in Tornado Alley, to the occasional snow/ice storm. He loved embracing the broadcast side of weather, and in high school was the designated weatherman for the school’s morning newcasts.

He graduated from Mississippi State University in the spring of 2021 with a Bachelors degree in Professional Meteorology. There he enrolled in the university’s broadcast meteorology program, where he forecasted for northeast Mississippi, located in the heart of Dixie Alley.

While at college, he was a member of the East Mississippi Chapter of the NWA and AMS. During his senior year, he was elected to the chapter’s executive council as its treasurer, where he was responsible for the chapter’s finances and organization of merchandise, as well as help plan meetings and activites for other members. He also helped coordinate the chapter’s annual Southeast Severe Storms Symposium with the other members of the executive council.

Josh has been a fan of sports his whole life, and is a big supporter of his hometown teams in Dallas (Cowboys, Mavericks, Rangers, and Stars) and of his alma mater Mississippi State. Josh also loves astronomy and stargazing, and enjoying good Tex-Mex food.

