Lawton Community Foundation awards $32,000 in scholarships

By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 17 high school seniors from Lawton and surrounding areas received scholarships from the Lawton Community Foundation.

The foundation gave $32,000 in scholarships to seniors from Lawton, Eisenhower, MacArthur, Cache, Chattanooga, Elgin, Fletcher, Frederick and Geronimo.

Those scholarships are for up to $2,000 a year each.

Officials with the Lawton Community Foundation said the scholarships are for students who are active in the community. They are also available for students who participate in ROTC, the Comanche County Livestock show or who plan to attend Cameron University or the Great Plains Technology Center. Those who attend Cameron also receive a matching scholarship from the school.

Here are the Lawton Community Scholarship recipients for the 2021 to 2022 school year:

Benny McReynolds Scholarship (one-year, $2,000 award)

  • Harley Akin - Frederick High School

Lamont N. Wilson ROTC Scholarship (one-year, $1,500 award)

  • Alexis De Luna - MacArthur High School

Lawton Business Women Nell Franklin Scholarship (one-year, $2,000 award)

  • Heather Benke - MacArthur High School
  • Savannah Layeski - MacArthur High School

Lawton Community Foundation Scholars (one-year, $2,000 award)

  • Jade Bessemer - Geronimo High School
  • Zoey Dean - Eisenhower High School
  • Callie Dennis - MacArthur High School
  • Andrew Fuller - Lawton High School
  • Blakely Howard - Elgin High School
  • Victoria Miranda - Eisenhower High School
  • Elena Santiago - Frederick High School
  • Gabriel Shelton - Cache High School
  • Nathan Taunah - MacArthur High School
  • Genevieve Young - Eisenhower High School

Lawton Noon Lions Frank Curran Memorial Scholarship (four-year award of $2,000 annually):

  • Zoey Dean - Eisenhower High School
  • McMahon Legacy Scholarship (one-year, award amount varies)
  • Sarah Nunley - Chattanooga High School
  • Jaidyn Peters - Fletcher High School
  • Krista Yackeyonny - Cache High School

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

