Lawton Community Foundation awards $32,000 in scholarships

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 17 high school seniors from Lawton and surrounding areas received scholarships from the Lawton Community Foundation.

The foundation gave $32,000 in scholarships to seniors from Lawton, Eisenhower, MacArthur, Cache, Chattanooga, Elgin, Fletcher, Frederick and Geronimo.

Those scholarships are for up to $2,000 a year each.

Officials with the Lawton Community Foundation said the scholarships are for students who are active in the community. They are also available for students who participate in ROTC, the Comanche County Livestock show or who plan to attend Cameron University or the Great Plains Technology Center. Those who attend Cameron also receive a matching scholarship from the school.

Here are the Lawton Community Scholarship recipients for the 2021 to 2022 school year:

Benny McReynolds Scholarship (one-year, $2,000 award)

Harley Akin - Frederick High School

Lamont N. Wilson ROTC Scholarship (one-year, $1,500 award)

Alexis De Luna - MacArthur High School

Lawton Business Women Nell Franklin Scholarship (one-year, $2,000 award)

Heather Benke - MacArthur High School

Savannah Layeski - MacArthur High School

Lawton Community Foundation Scholars (one-year, $2,000 award)

Jade Bessemer - Geronimo High School

Zoey Dean - Eisenhower High School

Callie Dennis - MacArthur High School

Andrew Fuller - Lawton High School

Blakely Howard - Elgin High School

Victoria Miranda - Eisenhower High School

Elena Santiago - Frederick High School

Gabriel Shelton - Cache High School

Nathan Taunah - MacArthur High School

Genevieve Young - Eisenhower High School

Lawton Noon Lions Frank Curran Memorial Scholarship (four-year award of $2,000 annually):

Zoey Dean - Eisenhower High School

McMahon Legacy Scholarship (one-year, award amount varies)

Sarah Nunley - Chattanooga High School

Jaidyn Peters - Fletcher High School

Krista Yackeyonny - Cache High School

