Stats serve as a reminder to not leave children in hot cars

Leaving children in a hot car can end in serious injuries and in the worst cases, it can cause death.(KOLN)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four children have died this year in the United States from heat-related causes after they were left in a vehicle on a hot day.

24 children died of the same causes in 2020 and 53 children died in 2019.

Of the 81 total deaths, 12 happened in Texas. One of those 12, a four-year-old boy, died in Wichita Falls on July 18, 2020 after he was reportedly left in a car while it was 96 degrees outside.

Heat stroke is the second leading cause of vehicle-related deaths in children under 15. Cars can heat up fast, with temperatures having the potential to rise 20 degrees within 10 minutes; cracking a window does little to help.

Some tips for keeping children safe include:

  • Make a habit of getting everyone out of the car, even if it’s just a short stop
  • Always check the back seat before getting out
  • Create reminders for yourself by leaving your purse or phone in the back seat, or keep a diaper bag in the front seat
  • If someone else drives your child, always check with them to make sure your child arrives safely

If you would like to learn more about keeping your children safe in and around vehicles, click here.

