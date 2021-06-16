Expert Connections
Ugly man contest raises funds for Parkinson Foundation

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 14 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southwest Oklahoma community came together to decide who was the ugliest man in our area -- and all for a good cause.

Tuesday night saw the “Ugly Man” contest for the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma.

Eight of the area’s homeliest men gathered at the Dillard’s Courtyard in the mall, and community members voted with their dollar to decide who was the absolute ugliest.

The man who raised the most money was declared the winner - though all the money is going towards supporting Parkinson’s patients and families in the southwest Oklahoma area.

In all, the contestants raised over $5,000.

The winner of tonight’s contest, voted the ugliest man in southwest Oklahoma, was Bill Barret, the Human Resources Director at Southwestern Medical Center.

Coming in second place was Danny Wagner of the Home Depot tool rental department - and rounding off the winners in third place was Lawton Mayor Stan Booker.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

