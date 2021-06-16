Woman arrested in connection to deadly Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman who was wanted for a deadly crash in Lawton has been arrested.

On Tuesday, a warrant was issued for Kiah Bell on charges of first-degree manslaughter, child endangerment by driving under the influence, failure to use child restraint system and failure to maintain insurance or security. The warrant was in connection to a May 4 crash in Lawton that resulted in the death of a one-month-old child.

The Harmon County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Bell was arrested Tuesday by Hollis Police and transferred to Greer County before she was ultimately taken to the Comanche County Detention Center.

