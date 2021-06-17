7News First Alert Weather: A front to bring a chance for showers & storms along with a relief in the heat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Another slow-to-cool evening ahead with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will be clear and winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern allowing for above average temperatures with highs near 100 to end the workweek. Use heat safety precautions when outdoors to avoid heat related illnesses. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

The ridge will gradually weaken and move westward allowing temperatures to be a few degrees cooler through Father’s Day weekend.

A Canadian trough will bring a front across Texoma on Monday providing enough lift for isolated-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will also bring a brief relief in the summertime heat with highs topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s early next week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.