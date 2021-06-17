Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: A front to bring a chance for showers & storms along with a relief in the heat

Highs back into the upper 80s and low 90s early next week
By Noel Rehm
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Another slow-to-cool evening ahead with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will be clear and winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern allowing for above average temperatures with highs near 100 to end the workweek. Use heat safety precautions when outdoors to avoid heat related illnesses. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

The ridge will gradually weaken and move westward allowing temperatures to be a few degrees cooler through Father’s Day weekend.

A Canadian trough will bring a front across Texoma on Monday providing enough lift for isolated-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will also bring a brief relief in the summertime heat with highs topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s early next week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warrant was issued Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash in Lawton.
Warrant issued in connection to deadly Lawton crash
Woman dies after crashing into home in Lawton
Kiah Bell
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Lawton crash
Jordan Phyffer
Inmate walks away from center in Lawton, comes back
Crime Stoppers released new video from just after the stabbing.
Crime Stoppers asking for information in Lawton homicide

Latest News

The Great580 Association is raising funds for their Fourth Annual Teacher and Student Giveaway.
Great580 collecting donations for Fourth Annual Teacher and Student Giveaway
Anthony Garibay joined the Lawton Fire Department in 2014 to become a firefighter.
Lawton assistant fire marshal goes through three first responder academies
Oklahoma state Senator John Montgomery talks committee on federal funding
hazy kswo
Air Quality and the role of Ozone in Texoma