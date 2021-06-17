7News First Alert Weather: Heat lingers through Father’s Day weekend but a brief cool down is on the way

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and slow to cool with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. Invest 92-L is expected to organize well enough in the Gulf of Mexico to become a Tropical Depression this evening.

On Friday, Texoma will remain under the influence of the ridge of high pressure parked over the Desert Southwest. Therefore, it’ll be another sunny and dry afternoon with little-to-no clouds expected. A breakdown in the ridge is expected by Saturday which will cool us off by a few degrees and the trough that will dig across the U.S. will pick up the Tropical system and steer it eastward across the deep south.

On Father’s Day, prefrontal warming will occur ahead of an approaching cold front allowing temperatures to soar into the triple digits. If you have plans to be outdoors over the weekend, use a high SPF sunscreen, and use heat safety precautions to avoid getting any heat related illnesses. Winds will increase out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Models differ on the timing of the front, which could impact how cool we get and when the rain arrives early next week. The American model (GFS) has the front arriving during the late morning, which will allow high temperatures to only get into the low-to-mid 80s. While, the European model has the front arriving during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Regardless of timing, both models show the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Early Scenario - Showers and storms start up late Sunday evening and into Monday

Late Scenario - Quiet most of Monday with increasing rain chances Monday night and lasting into Tuesday morning

