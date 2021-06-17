Duncan Public Schools bond projects are underway

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Public Schools is working to complete its 28-million dollar bond package that was passed last August.

Duncan Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan said the goal is to have everything started or complete within two years of it passing.

Dr. Deighan said the first thing they’re doing this summer is tackling the football stadium.

“The football stadium currently doesn’t have access to people who have physical limitations. They’re completing that this summer, and it should be ready for football season. That should make it a lot more pleasurable for our patriots to attend games, graduations, and etc,” Deighan said.

There will be ramps added to both sides of the home side of the stadium and a safety rail.

Following the completion of that, more changes will be made at the field.

“We’re going to have plans and bids out for the field house in September, which will be new restrooms for the community, and if you’ve been to our restrooms at the current Haliburton Stadium they’re a big concern,” Deighan said.

Between now and September, all of the major construction projects are expected to be started.

That includes some roofing and HVAC fixes at the middle and high school.

“In addition to that our storm shelters will start to pop up. The first one will be at the new black box theater at the high school which will also serve as a practice stage for performing arts. In addition to that we will also have fencing and playgrounds,” Deighan said.

The softball and tennis parking lots are also on the list.

Deighan is also working to make sure the technology in the classrooms is up to date for the fall.

“On top of all that, we’ve got a lot of equipment we’re purchasing. We’re refreshing all the student laptops in our one-to-one program in the middle school and the high school. Our teacher laptops have just come in,” Deighan said.

