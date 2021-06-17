Federal grand jury indicts Lawton man for casino shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A federal grand jury has indicted a Lawton man for shooting at officers in a casino parking lot.

In late May, authorities say Michael Oloa was trespassing at the Comanche Nation Casino, where he was banned.

Comanche Nation officers reported Oloa tried to run away when they got there and fired a gun in their direction.

Prosecutors say Oloa cannot own a firearm under federal law because of previous felony crimes.

He is charged with assaulting a federal officer and having a firearm while being a convicted felon.

If convicted, Oloa faces up to twenty years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

