Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Federal grand jury indicts Lawton man for casino shooting

Federal grand jury indicts Lawton man for casino shooting
Federal grand jury indicts Lawton man for casino shooting(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A federal grand jury has indicted a Lawton man for shooting at officers in a casino parking lot.

In late May, authorities say Michael Oloa was trespassing at the Comanche Nation Casino, where he was banned.

Comanche Nation officers reported Oloa tried to run away when they got there and fired a gun in their direction.

Prosecutors say Oloa cannot own a firearm under federal law because of previous felony crimes.

He is charged with assaulting a federal officer and having a firearm while being a convicted felon.

If convicted, Oloa faces up to twenty years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warrant was issued Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash in Lawton.
Warrant issued in connection to deadly Lawton crash
Woman dies after crashing into home in Lawton
Kiah Bell
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Lawton crash
Jordan Phyffer
Inmate walks away from center in Lawton, comes back
Crime Stoppers released new video from just after the stabbing.
Crime Stoppers asking for information in Lawton homicide

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: A front to bring a chance for showers & storms along with a relief in the heat
The Great580 Association is raising funds for their Fourth Annual Teacher and Student Giveaway.
Great580 collecting donations for Fourth Annual Teacher and Student Giveaway
Anthony Garibay joined the Lawton Fire Department in 2014 to become a firefighter.
Lawton assistant fire marshal goes through three first responder academies
Oklahoma state Senator John Montgomery talks committee on federal funding