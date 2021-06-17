LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Thursday Texoma! High temperatures are going to be the main story yet again. Expect sunny skies with a high of 98° and south winds at 10-15 mph. Heat index values will stay below 105 for the majority of our area so continue to stay hydrated and make sure you are applying that sunscreen! Not only are we seeing high temperatures but also dry conditions throughout the next couple of days.

Tomorrow will be a copy and paste day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s with winds from the south keeping us warm at 10-15 mph.

For your Fathers Day weekend, expect a slight cool off for Saturday with a high of 96° and ample sunshine. Sunday we will warm back up with above average temperatures into the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Starting off your work week on Monday a cold front will make its way across Oklahoma bringing us some relief in temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and rain chances back in our forecast. Once the front moves past our area we will warm back up into the 90s for the the rest of your next week.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker and Emma Landeros

