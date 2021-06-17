Expert Connections
Initial, continued unemployment claims drop in Oklahoma

(KXII)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Initial and continued unemployment claims in Oklahoma have gone down.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reports for the week ending June 5, the number of initial claims was 8,934. That number is down 3,788 from the week before.

Continued claims reached 34,051 that same week, down 202 from the previous week.

The OESC said if people on unemployment return to work part time, they can still continue to certify their weekly claim and report all gross earnings for the week in order to receive a partial benefit.

People seeking unemployment benefits can do so online here.

The OESC will also host two career fairs: one at the Tulsa Expo Square River Spirit Expo on June 23 and the other at the Oklahoma City Convention Center on June 25.

