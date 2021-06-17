Inmate charged for attacking correctional officer at Lawton Correctional Facility

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been charged for attacking a correctional officer at the Lawton Correctional Facility.

Michael Cypert has been charged with assault and battery on a corrections officer. According to court documents, he’s accused of punching the officer several times in the face, causing redness to the man’s eye and cheek and damaging his eye glasses.

Investigators said video surveillance at the prison recorded the attack.

According to court documents, Cypert admitted to the attack.

Cypert was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2012 after he was convicted of second-degree murder in Tulsa County.

The charge of assault and battery on a corrections officer carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.

