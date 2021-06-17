Expert Connections
Job fair set in Duncan on June 25

The job fair is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 25 at the Simmons Center on Chisholm Trail Parkway in Duncan.(Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People in Stephens County and surrounding areas can take part in a job fair coming up next week.

The job fair is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 25 at the Simmons Center on Chisholm Trail Parkway in Duncan.

At the event, job seekers will get the chance to visit with employers from Stephens County and fill out applications. Some companies plan to also interview and hire at the fair.

The job fair is open to the public.

For more information you can go online here or contact the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation at 580-255-9675 or info@ok-duncan.com.

