Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Juneteenth becomes the nation’s 11th federal holiday

President Biden signed the measure into law Thursday ahead of Saturday’s holiday.
President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the...
President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Washington. From left, Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif, Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., Opal Lee, Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., obscured, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Majority Whip James Clyburn of S.C., Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Nicole Neuman
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Juneteenth celebrations are kicking off in Washington, D.C and across the nation to celebrate what many Black Americans call “Freedom Day.” It comes as President Joe Biden officially makes the day a federal holiday.

With the stroke of his pen, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on Thursday. Its purpose is to officially commemorate the end of slavery.

“On a national level we’re being recognized,” said Elijah Sellers, a rising senior at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. “We’re being celebrated for our history.”

Elijah Sellers is a native of Princeville, North Carolina.

“It means so much to many small-town Black folks who continue to see these injustices unfold on a daily basis,” Sellers said.

Princeville is the oldest town in the United States, initially founded as “Freedom Hill” by freed Blacks in 1865 following the Civil War.

“We look at it as a time that we can be proud of the fact that you see us,” said Princeville’s Mayor Pro Tem Linda Joyner.

Some Congressional lawmakers agree. The measure cleared the Senate on Tuesday, then the House on Wednesday.

“It feels important right now after the trauma of this last year, and the moment of racial reckoning we’ve gone through throughout this country,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN).

Despite voting in favor, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) voiced his opposition ahead of this week’s vote.

He said in a statement, “It still seems strange having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery.”

Juneteenth is now the nation’s twelfth federal holiday.

The last time a federal holiday was created was in 1983 for Martin Luther King Day.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiah Bell
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Lawton crash
A warrant was issued Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash in Lawton.
Warrant issued in connection to deadly Lawton crash
Jordan Phyffer
Inmate walks away from center in Lawton, comes back
Federal grand jury indicts Lawton man for casino shooting
Federal grand jury indicts Lawton man for casino shooting
Crime Stoppers released new video from just after the stabbing.
Crime Stoppers asking for information in Lawton homicide

Latest News

Oklahoma state Senator John Montgomery talks committee on federal funding
Joint committee to prioritize federal relief funds in OK
“The CAH designation keeps rural hospitals going, helping ensure that individuals in...
Harmon Memorial Hospital to continue as a Critical Access Hospital
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
During her visit to Lawton, she said the state is addressing joblessness and trying to get...
OESC executive director talks unemployment in visit to Lawton