LATS conducting survey for Transit Master Plan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is asking for the public’s help in evaluating its transit system.

The city is conducting a survey in order to put together a Transit Master Plan. The plan would identify areas that need to be improved and expanded on for the city’s transit system.

Officials with LATS say the plan would include things like vehicles, new services, funding opportunities and other areas that could help enhance the transit system.

The survey can be found online here or in Spanish here.

All responses to the survey will remain confidential.

