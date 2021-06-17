Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiah Bell
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Lawton crash
A warrant was issued Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash in Lawton.
Warrant issued in connection to deadly Lawton crash
Jordan Phyffer
Inmate walks away from center in Lawton, comes back
Crime Stoppers released new video from just after the stabbing.
Crime Stoppers asking for information in Lawton homicide
OSBI confirms investigation into elected Lawton city official

Latest News

FILE - This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and...
EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing,...
Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years
A bill introduced by Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Republican Sen. Susan...
As COVID-19 crisis ebbs, some seeking 9/11-style commission
A new analysis shows COVID cases are down in states where vaccinations are up.
Where vaccinations are up, COVID cases are down
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, police use chemical irritants and crowd control...
Officers resign from Portland, Oregon, protest response unit