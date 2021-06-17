Expert Connections
Rockets launched for Cameron University summer academy

By Rhiannon Poolaw
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s Engineering and Applied Mathematics Summer Academy held a rocket launch Thursday.

High school students from around southwest Oklahoma designed and built rockets as part of the camp, and Thursday, they finally got the chance to launch them.

The final redesign and rocket contest took place outside of the Lawton Central Mall.

“The focus is really just exciting students in STEM,” coordinator Dr. Sheila Youngblood said. “The more we can get them excited then hopefully the higher level classes they’ll take in High School and hopefully that will kind of send them into the pipeline of STEM in college as well.”

This is the 6th year for the annual academy and organizers said every year they try to highlight a different STEM career field and complete a related project over the course as well.

