Snake safety to be taught at Elgin Community Library

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin Community Library is hosting a snake safety event Thursday evening.

It starts at 6 and will last about an hour.

An expert is being brought in to teach people about snake safety.

Guests will learn about different snakes, how to identify them, how to handle them, ones to stay away from and snake behaviors.

Library director Leslie Durham believes this is something the community needs.

”On the different community pages around Elgin, probably just about every day, every other day someone is like help there’s a snake in my yard,” Durham said.

She hopes the event will help people get rid of any fears they have about snakes.

