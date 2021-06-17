Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing...
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis.(Laurie Skrivan | Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750.

The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted several hundred protesters who were marching in front of their home in June of last year.

The McCloskeys came out of their home and waved weapons at the demonstrators. They claimed the protesters were trespassing.

Mark McCloskey announced in May that he was running for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiah Bell
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Lawton crash
A warrant was issued Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash in Lawton.
Warrant issued in connection to deadly Lawton crash
Jordan Phyffer
Inmate walks away from center in Lawton, comes back
Crime Stoppers released new video from just after the stabbing.
Crime Stoppers asking for information in Lawton homicide
Federal grand jury indicts Lawton man for casino shooting
Federal grand jury indicts Lawton man for casino shooting

Latest News

Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space, and poet and author Maya Angelou are among female...
US Mint to issue quarters honoring notable American women
Initial, continued unemployment claims drop in Oklahoma
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, workers scan ballots as the Fulton County presidential...
Reports detail tense moments with Georgia election monitors
LATS saw a major spike in riders over the last few months
LATS conducting survey for Transit Master Plan