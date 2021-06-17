Expert Connections
Tour of the Wichitas set for Saturday

By Rhiannon Poolaw
Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The 2021 Tour of the Wichitas is this weekend.

It will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 19.

The cost to take part ranges from $30 to $55.

Come and go pre-registration and packet pick-up will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Lawton.

On-site registration and packet pick-up will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday at the Hanger at Henry Airfield on Fort Sill.

Riders can pre-register on tourofthewichitas.com.

There, you can also explore this year’s routes and find a detailed calendar for this year’s event.

