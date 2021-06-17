Expert Connections
Warrant issued in daycare van theft

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Lawton man accused of stealing a daycare van.

Investigators said in early May, Dante Triplett broke into the daycare center by throwing a brick through the back door.

They say he got inside, stole the keys to the van and drove off.

Police found Triplett, who said he would come in for an interview, but they said he never showed up.

He’s charged with second-degree burglary and larceny of an automobile.

His bond has been set at $50,000.

