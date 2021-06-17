Warrant issued in daycare van theft

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Lawton man accused of stealing a daycare van.

Investigators said in early May, Dante Triplett broke into the daycare center by throwing a brick through the back door.

They say he got inside, stole the keys to the van and drove off.

Police found Triplett, who said he would come in for an interview, but they said he never showed up.

He’s charged with second-degree burglary and larceny of an automobile.

His bond has been set at $50,000.

