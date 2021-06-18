Expert Connections
AFR calls for dicamba application deadline extension

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 29 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - American Farmers & Ranchers Cooperative is calling on the federal government to extend the 2021 dicamba application deadline.

Dicamba is a herbicide that is federally regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Currently, the deadlines set in place by the Environmental Protection Agency are June 30 for soybeans and July 30 for cotton. The deadlines for the dicamba application were set in place last fall. The American Farmers & Ranchers Cooperative said they were put in place without knowledge of future weather patterns or planting conditions.

AFR officials say due to drought or heavy late spring rain in parts of the country, dicamba has been virtually unusable on the crops, which is why they are calling for the deadlines to be pushed back by 30 days.

“This is absolutely not the right year to implement new dicamba application cut-off dates,” said AFR President Scott Blubaugh. “Much of the country is experiencing significant drought; the remaining crop production regions have experienced heavy rainfall. Both have played a part in delaying planting of the 2021 soybean and cotton crops.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

