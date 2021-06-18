Expert Connections
Anadarko Police release body camera footage of officer-involved shooting

By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) -The Anadarko Police Department has released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened in April.

Anadarko Police Chief Eric Harlan said at 12:48 a.m. April 5th, officers responded to an overdose. When they got to the home, officers found a man who had overdosed on a couch inside. Chief Harlan says one officer attempted CPR on the man while the other took his friend, Silas Lambert, outside to calm him down after officers said Lambert had become aggressive.

While outside, Chief Harlan said the officer noticed Lambert had a gun and made several attempts to get Lambert to keep his hands away from the gun. At one point, Chief Harlan says Lambert lifted up the gun and pointed it at the officer. By that point, the other officer had come outside and attempted to use his taser on Lambert, but it didn’t work.

Chief Harlan said the officer who had been outside with Lambert then opened fire and tried to retreat as Lambert advanced at him. At some point, that officer was shot once in the left arm and received an injury to his head as both officers then fired at Lambert.

Lambert was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chief Harlan said he called the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into the shooting immediately after it happened.

This week, the Caddo County District Attorney cleared both officers of any wrongdoing.

An internal review of the case by the Anadarko Police Department found both officers acted appropriately and did not violate law or department policy.

The injured officer has had multiple surgeries to his left arm since the shooting and is expected to make a full recovery.

