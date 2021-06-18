Expert Connections
Chickasha Wings and Wheels 2021 set for Saturday

By Rhiannon Poolaw
Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha Wings and Wheels 2021 is set to take place Saturday.

The event will include both an air show and a car show.

It will begin at 8:30 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. at the Chickasha Municipal Airport.

They will also have food trucks and vendors set up in addition to free airplane rides for kids, starting at 9 a.m.

Event organizers suggest to bring lawn chairs and sunscreen.

