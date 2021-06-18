Fireworks shortage expected this 4th of July

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July with your own fireworks show you might not want to wait to stock up.

As July 4th approaches, firework sales are not yet booming.

“There have been some difficulties in ordering and receiving fireworks. There’s a fireworks shortage. There’s been difficulties in the shipping. We ordered four containers last August, we have only received one of them,” said Cindy Herriage, owner of King Fireworks.

“Last year was a really good year and everyone sold down real low. With Covid and the shutdowns, manufacturing was slow, and freight was slow. We’re still getting fireworks just not as many. I chose this year to open a little bit later because we’re going to run out,” said Toby Sanders, owner of Fireworks Superstore.

So, what will the shortage look like when you’re shopping for fireworks?

“It’ll be just less selection. As usual, there will still be a lot of stuff, it’s just not the selection we usually have and not quite the quantity,” Sanders said.

“Prices have increased and we’ve tried to keep it nominal but it’s just impossible not to increase the prices. The shipping has increased double,” Herriage said.

Herriage said because of the shortage, they won’t be able to set up stands in many of the smaller communities like usual, which often serve as fundraisers for those communities.

“It will definitely impact the small communities with the fundraisers. There’s a lot of bands, a lot of church groups that this is one of their primary fundraisers so that will really hurt them and it’s very unfortunate,” Herriage said.

For consumers, if you’re one who usually waits until closer to July 4th to buy, you might change that this year.

“That’s at your own risk, there may not be anything. When we run out we’ll close,” Sanders said.

“I would definitely encourage them to come earlier. There will be some shortages,” Herriage said.

Both Sanders and Herriage said each year of selling fireworks has its own challenges and this year is certainly no different, but they’re hoping to work through it and get back to normal next year.

