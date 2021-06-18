Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (6/18AM)

By Lexie Walker and Emma Landeros
Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Friday Texoma!! We finally made it to the end of the week and it is going to be a copy and paste to what we saw yesterday, sunny skies with a high of 98°. Winds are going to keep those temperatures warm from the south at 10-15 mph. Heat index values will remain in the 100-105 range so make sure you are staying hydrated and putting on that sunscreen if you are going to be outdoors today!

Father’s Day weekend is looking like a great time to head out to the pool or the lake because it is going to be hot! We will start off with a high of 97° for tomorrow with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. For Father’s Day we will remain above average with temperatures into the triple digits with strong winds from the south at 10-20 mph and more sunny skies.

Cloud coverage will increase into the early morning hours on Monday as a cold front is pushed southward into our area. This front will bring us a relief in temperatures with more cloud coverage and rain chances. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase Monday afternoon/evening. Behind the front, temperatures will cool down, especially on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. It will be a windy day as well with south winds switching to northeast winds at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will warm back up into the upper 90s by Thursday.

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros and Lexie Walker

