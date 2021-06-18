Expert Connections
Juneteenth celebrations planned in Lawton, Duncan

By Rhiannon Poolaw
Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Just after President Joe Biden signed it into law making Juneteenth a federal holiday, there are a couple of local Juneteenth celebrations planned in southwest Oklahoma.

One celebration is planned at the George M Lee Park in Lawton’s Ranch Oaks Saturday.

The event kicks off at noon and runs until 6.

There will be music, free food, vendors, games, snow cones and a basketball tournament with a cash prize.

Duncan will host an annual Juneteenth celebration at Douglas Park Saturday from noon until 10 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy music, free food, vendors and a car show.

Both events are open to the public.

