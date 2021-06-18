Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man hospitalized after Harmon County crash

(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARMON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to a crash Friday morning in Harmon County that sent one man to a hospital.

According to a crash report from OHP, investigators say a man from Arizona was heading west on U.S. 62 west of Hollis on a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he went off the roadway to the right and the vehicle started to turn. Investigators say he slid for about 60 feet before the driver became separated from the motorcycle and they finally came to a stop.

The driver was taken to Harmon County Memorial Hospital in Hollis before being flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in serious condition, according to the crash report.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed parts of Highway 81 in Stephens County after a deadly crash.
UPDATE: OHP says two killed in Stephens County crash
Michael Cypert
Inmate charged for attacking correctional officer at Lawton Correctional Facility
Kiah Bell
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Lawton crash
Federal grand jury indicts Lawton man for casino shooting
Federal grand jury indicts Lawton man for casino shooting
Jordan Phyffer
Inmate walks away from center in Lawton, comes back

Latest News

Juneteenth celebrations planned in Lawton, Duncan
OK lawmaker calls for state of emergency to address correctional officer shortage
Staff Sergeant Edgar Carachure performed CPR helped after a crash until Emergency Services...
Marine awarded for helping at crash scene
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Friday, June 18th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 18th