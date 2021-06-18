Man hospitalized after Harmon County crash

HARMON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to a crash Friday morning in Harmon County that sent one man to a hospital.

According to a crash report from OHP, investigators say a man from Arizona was heading west on U.S. 62 west of Hollis on a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he went off the roadway to the right and the vehicle started to turn. Investigators say he slid for about 60 feet before the driver became separated from the motorcycle and they finally came to a stop.

The driver was taken to Harmon County Memorial Hospital in Hollis before being flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in serious condition, according to the crash report.

