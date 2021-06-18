Marine awarded for helping at crash scene
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill has recognized a Marine for his actions following a car crash in Lawton last month.
Staff Sergeant Edgar Carachure performed CPR at the scene and helped until Emergency Services arrived.
On Thursday, the Post presented him with a special coin and letter thanking him for his actions.
Carachure’s wife and two young children were there as he received the honor.
