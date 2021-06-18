Expert Connections
Marine awarded for helping at crash scene

Staff Sergeant Edgar Carachure performed CPR helped after a crash until Emergency Services arrived.(U.S. Army Fort Sill Facebook)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 38 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill has recognized a Marine for his actions following a car crash in Lawton last month.

Staff Sergeant Edgar Carachure performed CPR at the scene and helped until Emergency Services arrived.

On Thursday, the Post presented him with a special coin and letter thanking him for his actions.

Carachure’s wife and two young children were there as he received the honor.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

