Marine awarded for helping at crash scene

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill has recognized a Marine for his actions following a car crash in Lawton last month.

Staff Sergeant Edgar Carachure performed CPR at the scene and helped until Emergency Services arrived.

On Thursday, the Post presented him with a special coin and letter thanking him for his actions.

Carachure’s wife and two young children were there as he received the honor.

