OK lawmaker calls for state of emergency to address correctional officer shortage

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma lawmaker is calling for a state of emergency to be declared in response to a shortage of correctional officers in state prisons.

Rep. Justin Humphrey of Atoka County said the current shortage of 300 to 400 correctional officers could lead to problems in the prison system, like fights, riots or hostage situations.

Rep. Humphrey said he worked with Oklahoma Correctional Professionals Director and former state lawmaker Bobby Cleveland to determine how many officers are needed to keep prisons fully staffed. They also worked to secure raises for correctional staff, but Rep. Humphrey said not everyone in the prison system got those.

“Unfortunately, many employees with inmate contact were left out of this raise,” he said. “We have continued to push for raises for all staff but especially to increase correctional officers’ pay. This focus is because we believe the Oklahoma Department of Corrections has an extremely dangerous, unsafe and hazardous work environment, and the officers are the most at risk. One of the largest contributing factors to this dangerous environment is a critical correctional officer shortage.”

He said an additional $8 million was appropriated to corrections this year in order to improve the ratio of correctional officers to inmates, but said the Department of Corrections has not verified its staff numbers in two years. Rep. Humphrey said the approximate number of corrections officer positions that need to be hired is between 300 and 470.

