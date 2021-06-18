OSU professor offers insight into cyberattacks

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawmakers are currently working on legislation that requires some public and private entities to notify the government if they are attacked.

The bipartisan bill would require U.S. government agencies and federal contractors to report cyber-attacks within a day of it happening.

The bill would also include liability protections for those who submit their reports.

There is currently no federal standard for reacting to a cyber-breach.

On Friday, Dr. Johnson Thomas, a professor in the Department of Computer Science at Oklahoma State University spoke to 7News about what people can do to avoid cyber attacks.

